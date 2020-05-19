Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budget 2020 provides investment in NZ's documentary heritage sector

“Last year I released plans for a new Archives Wellington building – a purpose-built facility physically connected to the National Library by an air-bridge,” Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:50 IST
Budget 2020 provides investment in NZ's documentary heritage sector
“This investment in a new Archives building is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a national documentary heritage campus and represents a major project for Wellington,” Mrs Martin says. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Budget 2020 provides a major investment in New Zealand's documentary heritage sector, with a commitment to leasing a new Archives Wellington facility and an increase in funding for Archives and National Library work.

"Last year I released plans for a new Archives Wellington building – a purpose-built facility physically connected to the National Library by an air-bridge," Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said.

"The funding in this year's Budget means we can now press on with those plans and have a single campus that holds and preserves our unique documented history and taonga."

The Budget provides $46.6 million in operating spending over four years and $146 million in capital to proceed with the Wellington development and the purchase of land and design for a new regional storage facility for Archives New Zealand and the National Library in the lower North Island.

"This investment in a new Archives building is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a national documentary heritage campus and represents a major project for Wellington," Mrs Martin says.

"With the private developer funding the base build, the new money will fund the specialised fit-out of the Archives building, and the design work for the National Library alterations and the air-bridge connection. This will enable closer collaboration across New Zealand's three heritage organisations; Archives, the National Library and Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision, who are currently co-located with the National Library."

Construction of the new Archives building is scheduled to commence in mid-2021 and will assist with New Zealand's economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is estimated work on the Wellington facility alone will create upwards of 340 jobs and this number will expand as the programme develops further," the Minister said.

Budget 2020 also includes an extra $23m operating and $1.7m capital over four years to enable Archives and the National Library to better perform their core roles of working with government agencies, digitising and preserving items and providing public access.

As well, an investment of $4.7m operating and $6.3m capital has been made to support the digitisation of high-risk audio-visual collections that are such an important record of New Zealand's society and history in the second half of the last century. This programme will be delivered in partnership with Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision.

"This new spending through Budget 2020 acknowledges the importance of our documentary heritage collections and will allow us to better safeguard and preserve them so current and future generations can access our unique stories, culture, traditions and heritage," Minister Martin says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecuritiesI think trust is a major f...

Kenya to build greater resilience in health systems in regard post-Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the countrys support for the WHO, as its leadership under Dr T...

Lockdown impact: Small temples in TN seek power bill waiver

With the near two-month lockdown taking a toll on their meagre revenue, many small temples in Tamil Nadu are seeking a waiver of power bills, as demands are also being made for enhanced compensation for village priests and workers allegedly...

2 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in J-K

Two Hibzul Mujahideen militants were killed while a CRPF jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman suffered injuries during an encounter in the citys Nawakadal area on Tuesday, police said. While police officials did not identify the slain mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020