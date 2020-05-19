Nawakadal encounter: One terrorist killed, Operation continues

One terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an ongoing encounter which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Nawakadal area of Srinagar, J-K Police said.

Earlier in the day, One Police Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured in the encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "The operation was launched on a credible police input last night in Kanemazar, Nawakadal, Srinagar. Some exchange of fire took place during the night. One Police SOG personnel injured. Firing resumed during the search in the morning and the operation continues." (ANI)