Guest workers stopped from walking to UP, Bihar; sent back to camps in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:01 IST
At least 100-odd migrant workers, who set out to their home states in north India on foot from here on Tuesday were stopped and sent back by the police to their respective camps. The workers complained that they were not getting adequate food at the camps and the government was not arranging any trains to help them return to their homes.

"We want to go back to our home states. Food was being served only once a day and we have no money. There is no work here," workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh rued. Carrying water cans and some of their belongings, the workers started walking from nearby Vallapatnam, home to many plywood based industries, on their homeward journey when the Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel spotted them and informed the police.

Some labourers alleged that they were getting only 2 kg wheat for a family of four for a week and sought to know how they would be able to manage. "We want to go home. We are even prepared to walk," Sushil Kumar, a worker said.

The group of workers was stopped by the police, who pacified and sent it back to their camps. Later, the 'guest workers' were taken to their respective camps in three KSRTC buses.

Meanwhile, the district officials said the complaints made by the workers would be looked into. Till May 15, 33,000 guest workers have left Kerala by 29 trains to their home states.

