127 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

127 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today, the highest jump in cases in a single day, according to the information provided by State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 1,373, including 802 active cases. While 530 patients have been discharged after treatment, 41 deaths (one due to 'non-COVID' cause) have been reported in the state.

India's COVID-19 count breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday but the spread of infection is slower when compared to other countries taken into consideration by Worldometers.(ANI)