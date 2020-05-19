127 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
127 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today, the highest jump in cases in a single day, according to the information provided by State Health Department.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:24 IST
127 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today, the highest jump in cases in a single day, according to the information provided by State Health Department.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 1,373, including 802 active cases. While 530 patients have been discharged after treatment, 41 deaths (one due to 'non-COVID' cause) have been reported in the state.
India's COVID-19 count breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday but the spread of infection is slower when compared to other countries taken into consideration by Worldometers.(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- State Health Department
- Worldometers
- India
ALSO READ
Spirited booze lovers throng stores as liquor sales resume in Karnataka
SC dismisses plea of district judge against swearing-in of Karnataka HC judge
Congress urges Karnataka government to arrange trains to bring back stranded Kannadigas
Life limping back to normal in most parts of Karnataka as restrictions are eased
Life limping back to normal in most parts of Karnataka as restrictions are eased