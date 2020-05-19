Left Menu
Development News Edition

127 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

127 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today, the highest jump in cases in a single day, according to the information provided by State Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:24 IST
127 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

127 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 12 pm today, the highest jump in cases in a single day, according to the information provided by State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 1,373, including 802 active cases. While 530 patients have been discharged after treatment, 41 deaths (one due to 'non-COVID' cause) have been reported in the state.

India's COVID-19 count breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday but the spread of infection is slower when compared to other countries taken into consideration by Worldometers.(ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says US trying to use Beijing to shift responsibility, evade international obligation to WHO

The United States is trying to evade international obligations to the World Health Organisation WHO and smearing Beijing to divert attention from its own incompetence, China said on Tuesday. In a statement cited by Sputnik news agency, the ...

Kenya to build greater resilience in health systems in regard to post-Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the countrys support for the WHO, as its leadership under Dr T...

Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecuritiesI think trust is a major f...

Lockdown impact: Small temples in TN seek power bill waiver

With the near two-month lockdown taking a toll on their meagre revenue, many small temples in Tamil Nadu are seeking a waiver of power bills, as demands are also being made for enhanced compensation for village priests and workers allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020