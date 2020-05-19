Punjab govt should allow entry of devotees into Golden Temple, says Longowal

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday urged the Punjab government to allow the entry of devotees into the Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden temple.

"The SGPC has made adequate arrangements for safety at all Gurudwaras, therefore the Punjab government should allow devotees to enter the Golden temple, just like it has given relaxations to people during the extended phase of lockdown," Longowal told ANI.

The Punjab government has announced some relaxations in the state, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre, in the fourth phase of the lockdown. (ANI)