Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar city

Hardline separatist's son among two terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar cityPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:24 IST
Junai Sehrai, son of separatist conglomerate Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’s chairman Ashraf Sehrai, was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in downtown Srinagar, police said
Junai Sehrai went missing in March 2018 and later his picture, brandishing an AK-47, went viral on social media
The joining of Sehrai, who completed his MBA degree from the Kashmir University, was the first such case where a son of a separatist leader of Jammu and Kashmir had joined a terror group.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashraf Sehrai
- TehreekeHurriyat's
- Srinagar
- Kashmir University
- Kashmir