Punjab not to resume interstate bus services till May 31

Interstate bus services will not resume in Punjab till May 31, till the end of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, however, personal vehicles will be allowed entry subject to screening.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:24 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. Image Credit: ANI

Interstate bus services will not resume in Punjab till May 31, till the end of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, however, personal vehicles will be allowed entry subject to screening. "We won't be allowing the Interstate movement but will facilitate the movement within the state to major cities and districts in Punjab," said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu to ANI.

The decision disallowing movement of buses has been taken since the cured and discharged rate of Covid-19 patients in Punjab has improved, said Sidhu Nearly 1600 patients have been discharged and 394 were in isolation ward yesterday.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the state, Sidhu appreciated the efforts of the Punjab medical team and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. "The Government's monitoring facilities including lockdown and curfew has controlled the Covid-19 spread in the state." Yesterday, the cured rate of the state was 64%. This makes Punjab top the list with most Covid-19 cured cases in India.

"Though the battle with the Covid-19 is not over yet Punjab's medical team is prepared to treat the emigrants and migrant workers returning back to Punjab," added Sidhu. (ANI)

