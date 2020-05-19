Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt allows 50-100 per cent Group C, D staff in offices

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:44 IST
Haryana govt allows 50-100 per cent Group C, D staff in offices

The Haryana government has allowed 50 per cent staff from Group C and D categories to attend offices which can go up to 100 per cent if there is sufficient space for complete observance of social distancing norms, according to an order issued by the government. The state government had reopened its offices in the state and those located in its capital Chandigarh with certain conditions during the third phase of the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In the third phase of the lockdown itself, that lasted till May 17 following which the fourth phase began with less restrictions, government offices were re-opened with 100 per cent staff of Groups A and B and 33 per cent staff strength at the level of Groups C and D. In view of the amended guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 17, the matter of attendance in government offices has been reconsidered, as per an order from Chief Secretary to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments and Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all Divisions, all MDs of Boards and Corporations and Registrars of universities.

"While attendance percentage for Groups A and B shall be 100 per cent, for Groups C and D it shall be 50 per cent. In case any office has sufficient space to ensure 100 per cent attendance with complete observance of social distancing norms for All Groups — A, B, C and D, they may do so,” as per the order dated May 18. However, the 50 per cent attendance bar shall not be applicable to essential category departments and their constituent units including municipal bodies, Boards, Corporations, Revenue, Health, Irrigation, Power, Medical Education, Finance and Excise and Taxation departments, it said.

Public dealing may be restricted till the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on May 31. Heads of Departments, Heads of Offices and Deputy Commissioners will have the discretion to stagger office timings as per their assessment to ensure there is no rush in offices. They shall ensure that those officials who can work from home are enabled to do so.

“These officials shall ensure compliance of social distancing norms, hygiene practices among the employees and regular sanitization of offices, files, office equipment, canteens and vehicles,” said the order, adding that the instruction issued by Public Works Department, Buildings and Roads (PWD - B&R) in respect of use of air conditioners in office buildings shall be strictly followed. All employees coming to office have to install the Arogya Setu mobile app, it said.

"In case an employee's place of residence happens to lie within a containment zone, such employee shall not leave such zone until the 'zone declaration order' has been withdrawn by the appropriate authority," the order said. The health department shall conduct regular checks to assess quality of implementation of Standard Operating Procedure at government offices and also conduct random sampling for Covid-19 for the employees at head offices as well as field offices regularly.

Other SOPs for employees include not to use saliva while flipping the documents/files etc, not to handover mobile phone to anyone nor use anyone else's phone, and not to spit. HoDs shall appoint a permanent Covid-19 Implementation Committee to oversee the implementation of SOP for offices, as per the order.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Watford captain Deeney refuses return to training

Watford captain Troy Deeney will not return to training this week over fears he could pass coronavirus on to his five-month-old son. Deeney has consistently voiced his concerns over the speed with which the Premier League hopes to return to...

IFSC bank units to report all OTC forex deals to CCIL platform from June 1: RBI

IFSC banking units will report all over-the-counter OTC foreign exchange, interest rate and credit derivative transactions undertaken by them to CCILs reporting platform from June 1, the Reserve Bank has said. The Reserve Bank has mandated ...

Soccer-Man United urge fans to stay away from stadiums

Manchester United has urged fans to stay away from their Old Trafford stadium should the venue be used for behind closed doors games during the Premier Leagues resumption of play. The league remains in talks with the government about whethe...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but automakers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020