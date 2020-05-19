10 Shramik special trains to leave Karnataka today

Left Menu
South Western Railway (SWR) on Tuesday informed that a total of 10 Shramik specials will leave Karnataka ferrying migrant workers, students and others back to their homes amid the lockdown.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:08 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

South Western Railway (SWR) on Tuesday informed that a total of 10 Shramik specials will leave Karnataka ferrying migrant workers, students and others back to their homes amid the lockdown. SWR said the first Shramik special train for Hatia in Jharkhand departed from Hubli at 12 pm with 1,477 passengers.

While another train is scheduled to depart for Barkakana in Jharkhand from Bengaluru. Among the 10 trains, two are scheduled to leave Bengaluru for Saharsa Junction and Katihar in Bihar. Two special trains to Mau and Basti in Uttar Pradesh will depart from Bengaluru.

Another Shramik special train will carry migrants to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh from Bengaluru. A train each will leave for Agartala in Tripura, Lalkuan in Uttarakhand and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. (ANI)

