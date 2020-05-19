8 more test COVID-19 positive, cases cross 100-mark in U'khand

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday after eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said here

The latest cases were reported from Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts. With this, COVID-19 cases in the state have risen to 104, the bulletin said

Fifty-two patients have recovered while one person has died. The number of active cases in the state stands at 51, it added.