Delhi Traffic police issues over 1 lakh notices for offences since first phase of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:49 IST
Delhi Traffic police issues over 1 lakh notices for offences since first phase of lockdown

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued over one lakh notices through SMS and speed post for compoundable offences captured on camera since the first phase of coronavirus lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. The traffic police has issued 1,00,436 notices through SMS and another 80 notices through speed post from March 25 to May 17, during which a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said. During the same period, 7,998 notices were sent for violations regarding improper parking which were registered through the 'violation on camera app', officials said.  Traffic police officials said in the coming weeks, they would be prioritising action against improper parking and lane violation to decongest driving space on the road and to make driving safer

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said to protect the health of its personnel and to ensure public safety, the traffic police has opted for electronic enforcement of traffic over physical enforcement. "It is now focusing on contactless traffic enforcement drive with maximum use of camera-based violation detections through 'violation on camera app', traffic sentinel, red light violation detection and tripod mounted laser speed gun cameras.  "We have also distributed immunity booster kits, encouraged practice of yoga among traffic staff to ensure good health. With the help of public traffic ranges, the department had also arranged food and distributed mask and sanitizers to the needy," he said.  Counselling session on coronavirus has also been organised for traffic staff through webinars with the help of doctors from prominent hospitals, he said.  The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of each traffic range have been nominated as Nodal Health Officer for briefing and sensitizing the staff regarding prevention and protection from COVID-19, he added.  Besides, the traffic police in association with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indraprastha Gas Ltd and Eicher Motor Ltd organized a road safety and corona sensitization campaign for commercial vehicle drivers at Burari ground and more than 3000 kits were also distributed to them, the senior officer said.  Safety kits were also distributed to drivers at the border areas by the concerned DCP traffic of south, outer, west and east range, he added

For disposing of camera-based traffic violations, virtual court was established on May 13 which will further strengthen the traffic discipline in the city and till May 18, it had received 32,722 non-compoundable offences for disposal, officials added.

