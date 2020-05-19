TN CM lays foundation stone for Rs 500 cr Smart Data Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a Rs 500 crore Smart Data Centre to be set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) here, the government said. An initiative of the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks' Association, NPCI is the country's umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems.

NPCI's "world-class" modern data centre with a multi- layer security infrastructure was coming up at the Siruseri SIPCOT IT Park and it would be helpful in addressing rapidly developing challenges in the field of information technology, an official release here said. The Centre would meet the objectives of Digital India and the data centre has an eco-friendly design that also aims to withstand natural phenomena like earthquake, it said.