Uttarakhand: Chamoli reports first case of COVID-19

Chamoli has reported its first case of COVID-19 with one person testing positive for the virus in the district

The man had returned from Delhi along with his family to Mathkot Pajyana village in the district on May 15, Chief Medical Officer K K Singh told reporters here on Tuesday. His swab samples were sent for testing on May 17

He was staying along with his wife, two children and sister at a quarantine facility set up at a primary school in the village. After the man tested positive, he and his family were brought to the isolation ward of the district hospital.