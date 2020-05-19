Delhi govt to appoint nodal officers at construction sites

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked departments concerned to appoint nodal officers at construction sites to encourage workers to register with the state-run construction welfare board to avail various benefits. A government official said the minister held a meeting with officials of the Public Welfare Department, Flood and Irrigation Department and three municipal corporations in the city.

Earlier this month, the government announced second financial installment of Rs 5,000 for every construction worker in the wake of the coronavirus-forced lockdown. It also launched an online portal for the registration of construction workers in the city. Around 40,000 construction workers are registered with the welfare board. "In the meeting, the development minister asked for deployment of nodal officer not below the rank of executive engineer at construction sites. The nodal officer will encourage workers to get themselves registered with the board," the official said.

According to the official, nodal officer will also have the responsibility to make arrangements for food for the needy workers..