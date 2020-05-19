Left Menu
Maha: Case filed against BJP MLC for visiting containment zone

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:14 IST
Maha: Case filed against BJP MLC for visiting containment zone

An offence was registered against a BJP MLC for allegedly entering a COVID-19 containment zone at Ashti city in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered against Suresh Dhas, a member of the Legislative Council from Ashti, for allegedly entering a containment zone in the city on Monday, an official said.

"Dhas entered Patan Sangvi, a containment zone in his constituency, and met residents of the sealed area on Monday morning," Ashti police station in-charge Madhav Suyavanshi said. A case has been registered against the MLC under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

