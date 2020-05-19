Mumbai: Pvt bus rams into divider on highway; 3 booked

A private bus with 23 passengers onboard rammed into a divider on Eastern Express Highway in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Tuesday. While no casualties were reported in the incident that took place on Monday night, the Navghar police arrested the bus driver and two others, an official said.

The private bus, ferrying 23 people from neighbouring Navi Mumbai to Aurangabad, rammed into a divider on Eastern Express Highway, the official said. The police arrested bus driver Sanjay Sonawane, agent Mangal Singh Girse and bus owner Bharat Sonawane under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other provisions of the IPC, Motor Vehicle Act and Epidemic Act, the official said.

The arrested accused were later released on bail, he added..