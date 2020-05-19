Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K administration categorises districts into Red, Orange, Green zones

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday categorised the districts of the UT into Red, Orange and Green Zones in view of phase four of lockdown.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:17 IST
J-K administration categorises districts into Red, Orange, Green zones
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday categorised the districts of the UT into Red, Orange and Green Zones in view of phase four of lockdown. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam issued an order in this regard under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Red Zone districts -- All districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora. Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu Province. Orange Zone districts -- Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts.

Green Zone districts -- Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts. "This categorisation of districts into Red, Orange and Green will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC)," the order reads.

The order further reads that this classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir keeping in view any further developments or instructions from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)/ Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. Jammu and Kashmir administration has also issued guidelines for Lockdown 4.0

-Private Hospitals, nursing homes are allowed to function -E-commerce and courier services are allowed to function-Agriculture, Horticulture activities are allowed-Canteen, Bus stand, Airport, railway station can function with passes in Red zone -All restaurants, hotels to open kitchens for home delivery only -Bank and financial services are allowed to run-Liqour shops are allowed to open -Barbershops, saloons except in Municipal corporation limits in Red /orange zone -Self-employed plumber, technicians, electricians are allowed to do their work-Marriage functions with no more than 50 people, permission to be sought in Red zones -Sports activity without spectators is allowed-All private offices with 50 per cent staff in Orange Zone and private offices with 100 per cent staff in Green Zone can function-Cabs, auto ricksaw with two passengers in Orange zone- Intra-district movement with two passengers in four wheelers and without pillion on two wheeler in Green Zone -Public transport, buses tempo with 50 per cent capacity on intra district route and between contiguous Green districts -Industries with 100 per cent work force in Green zones 50 per cent in Orange and Red zone in industrial estates.

Earlier on Sunday, MHA had given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones. According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

4 migrant labourers killed in separate road accidents in UP

Four migrant labourers were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba and Banda districts, police said on Tuesday. As many as 18 others were injured in the two incidents, they said.In Mahoba, three persons were killed and 1...

In Bengal, man swims his way to work to keep family afloat

God save me from drowning, prays 28-year-old Sanjay Pal as he swims his way to his workplace across the river every morning in the absence of boat service amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Pal, an employee at a jewellery shop in Nadi...

Over 31 lakh people are living in containment zones in Gujarat

Over 31 lakh people are living in coronavirus containment zones across Gujarat, including 13 lakh in Ahmedabad and 8.4 lakh in Surat municipal corporation areas, the state government said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said on ...

Chinese hackers seen behind cyberattack on easyJet -sources

Hacking tools and techniques used to access the travel records of millions of customers of Britains easyJet point to a group of suspected Chinese hackers thought to be behind multiple attacks on airlines in recent months, two people familia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020