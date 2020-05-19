Left Menu
A nine-hour wait at check-post keeps bride, groom on edge before wedlock in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:37 IST
Coronavirus scare nearly derailed the marriage of a couple in Kerala as procedural wrangles kept the bride from Karnataka and the groom, in their wedding attire, waiting for nine long hours on two sides of a border check-post before they finally came to be united. The delay even forced the couple to miss the fixed 'muhurtam' time of 11 AM on Monday, but the determined families went ahead with the wedding the same day after the bride was allowed to cross over into Kerala around 4 pm with the clearance of her e-pass, official sources said.

Authorities refused to allow bride Vimala, hailing from nearby Mangaluru, and her mother when they arrived at the Thalapady check-post around 7 AM on Monday en route to the groom's place as they did not have a valid inter-state travel pass required in view of the COVID-19 lockdown curbs. There was some confusion as Vimala had applied for the pass 15 days ago citing a medical emergency. But as no medical certificate was attached, her plea had been turned down, which the bride was not aware and undertook the journey for the marriage.

She was then asked to make a fresh online application and got the clearance around 4 pm. Groom Pushparajwho had come to pick up Vimala and her mother waited patiently on the Kerala side of the checkpost even as the two, wearing masks, remained seated in the car in which they came.

The marriage was to be held at 11 am at Mulleria here As the bride and groom waited anxiously, the "muhurtam' (auspicious time) for the wedding at 11 am went past as the authorities took their time to get the fresh pass ready. The wedding was solemnised at the groom's residence in the presence of a few relatives due to the lockdown restrictions.

The newly wed couple would have to undergo 14 days home quarantine as the woman came from another state,health department sources said..

