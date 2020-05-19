Maha reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Tope

Maha reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: TopePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:47 IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said
"The COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100,taking the tally to 37,158," he said in a televised address
Tope said a record 1,202 patients were discharged,taking the total number to 9,639 so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajesh Tope
- Maharashtra
- COVID