Four more COVID-19 patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

Four more coronavirus patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. Of the total 91 patients in the state, 50 have recovered, while 37 are undergoing treatment. The number of fatalities stands at four.

On Tuesday, three patients recovered in Kangra and one in Hamirpur, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said. With this, active cases in Kangra and Hamirpur have reduced to 12 and 10 respectively. Bilaspur has seven cases, Chamba five, Sirmaur two and Una one.