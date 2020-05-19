262 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 21 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 8,945 with 262 patients coming to light on Tuesday, while 21 patients died, taking the death toll to 576, the Gujarat health department said. 182 patients were discharged from Ahmedabad hospitals, taking the number of patients recovering from the virus to 3,023.

The district has now 5,346 active cases. Around 13 lakh people are living in containment zones in Ahmedabad district, the state government said.

Ten out of 11 containment zones in the city are on the eastern bank of Sabarmati river, where no relaxation has been provided from lockdown rules as per the announcement made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday. The western part of Ahmedabad, barring a containment zone of Gulbai Tekra locality, witnessed rush as people came out in large numbers to make purchases.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who is appointed to oversee measures for containment of the pandemic in the Municipal Corporation area, said the majority of businesses and offices have been allowed to operate in the western part of Ahmedabad between 8 am and 4 pm. Outlets located in shopping complexes have also been allowed to remain open on the odd-even basis, he added.

No more than five persons will be allowed inside a shop at one time and those not wearing face masks will be fined Rs 200, he said, warning of strict action against those violating lockdown rules. Residents of non-containment areas in Ahmedabad's eastern area will be allowed to go to the west side for work, but those in containment zones will not be allowed to go out, he said.

Buses and auto-rickshaws are still banned across the city, Gupta said, adding that only one person is allowed on a two-wheeler, and three including driver in a car. Over two lakh home deliveries were reported in Ahmedabad in the last four days after home deliveries were allowed with mandatory digital payment.