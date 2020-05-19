Six trains to ferry 8,400 migrants from Ghaziabad

Six trains to ferry 8,400 migrants from GhaziabadPTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:38 IST
Six trains will ferry 8,400 stranded migrant workers from Ghaziabad to their home districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the district administration said on Tuesday. These trains will carry migrant workers to Muzaffarpur, Patna and Raxaul in Bihar, and Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh.
On Monday, six trains were pressed into service to take home 7,200 migrant workers. The district administration had also run 100 buses to ferry the labourers to eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, Additional district magistrate (executive) Santosh Kumar Vaish said. As hundreds of migrant workers continue to walk on foot to reach their home, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani were seen on the roads to manage the crowd.
The migrants were taken to shelter homes to avoid Auraiya-like incident, the DM and SSP said in a joint statement. Twenty-six migrant workers were killed in a recent collision between two trucks in Auraiya. The officers said the administration has made arrangements for food and lodging for the workers who are stuck here.
From shelter homes, the workers will be taken to railway station after medical checkup and fulfilling other formalities. Food packets have also been distributed to them for their journey, they said. PTI CORR DPB.
