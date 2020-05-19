76 from Haryana deported from US to undergo COVID-19 test in Panchkula: Health minister

Seventy-six people from Haryana, who were deported from the US, will undergo COVID-19 tests before they are quarantined in their home districts, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. These people were part of a group of over 160 Indians who arrived at Amritsar in Punjab by a special chartered flight.

Most of the deported Indian nationals had entered the US from its southern border with Mexico and had exhausted all legal options. They were arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE while trying to enter the US illegally. "They (those from Haryana) are being brought to Panchkula where they will undergo COVID and other medical tests. Later, they will be quarantined in their home districts," Vij said.

Among those deported, the highest 76 are from Haryana.