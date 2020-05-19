Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan police headquarters, branches to resume regular operations

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:44 IST
Rajasthan police headquarters, branches to resume regular operations

The Rajasthan police headquarters and all branches will return to regular operations from Wednesday, two months after its functioning was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Instructions have been issued to all the office heads on Tuesday. Accordingly, all the offices of police headquarters will open regularly from Wednesday. Social distancing and other rules will be strictly followed, Director General of Police (Administration) M L Lather said.

Lather had issued an order on March 27 that the officers and employees were asked to work from home, except four offices of police headquarters, including law and order, crime, intelligence, and planning and welfare. Subsequently, on April 20, instructions were issued to police officers of the All India Services, state services to work from office on one-third or as per the staff office on rotational basis. PTI AG HMB

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's Etihad delivers medical aid to Palestinians via Israel

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways on Tuesday operated a cargo flight carrying humanitarian supplies for the Palestinians from the UAE to Israel, an airline spokeswoman said.It marks the first known flight by a state-owned UAE airline to Israel.Etih...

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-ba...

Exempt pregnant women, persons with disabilities from joining office: Centre to all depts

All central government departments have been asked to exempt pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those with comorbidities from joining offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Personnel Ministry said on Tuesday. The directive...

Britain says EU is offering 'relatively low quality' trade agreement

The c is offering Britain a relatively low quality trade agreement, chief British negotiator David Frost said in a letter to his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier on Tuesday.Britain left the EU at the end of January and is now seeki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020