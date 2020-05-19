Rajasthan police headquarters, branches to resume regular operations

The Rajasthan police headquarters and all branches will return to regular operations from Wednesday, two months after its functioning was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Instructions have been issued to all the office heads on Tuesday. Accordingly, all the offices of police headquarters will open regularly from Wednesday. Social distancing and other rules will be strictly followed, Director General of Police (Administration) M L Lather said.

Lather had issued an order on March 27 that the officers and employees were asked to work from home, except four offices of police headquarters, including law and order, crime, intelligence, and planning and welfare. Subsequently, on April 20, instructions were issued to police officers of the All India Services, state services to work from office on one-third or as per the staff office on rotational basis. PTI AG HMB