Delhi: Builder held for thrashing female construction worker

A builder has been arrested for allegedly abusing and thrashing a female construction worker in South Extension on Tuesday, police said. In a police complaint, 45-year-old Meera Devi claimed that she along with her relatives are working at a construction site in South Extension belonging to the accused builder, Manohar Batra. Devi said that she had asked Batra to clear her pending wages amounting to Rs 9,500. However, at around 4 pm on Tuesday, he arrived at the site and began hurling abuses at her while she was sleeping. He then kicked and thrashed her and even picked up a brick to hit her with, a senior police officer said. Batra left the site after threatening the woman and her husband with dire consequences, the officer added. The woman was sent to AIIMS for a medical examination and a case under relevant sections has been registered against the builder.