Himachal Pradesh CM appeals to Punjab, Haryana to coordinate to bring back people from NE

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged his counterparts in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to coordinate for evacuating people of the three states stuck in the northeast due to the coronavirus lockdown.  Thakur said nearly 250 Himachal Pradesh residents, including migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students, were stranded in the northeast. "Since the movement by road from the northeast to Himachal Pradesh is not feasible, the three states should make joint efforts to run a common train to evacuate the stranded people of these states," he said in letters to chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Amarinder Singh.

Thakur stated that his government was ready to bear the expenses incurred on railway fares on a proportionate basis. PTI DJI DPB DPB

