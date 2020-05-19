COVID-19: Pune case count reaches 4,370, death toll now 221

Pune district recorded 193 newcoronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 count to4,370, while the death toll reached 221 after 10 peoplesuccumbed to the infection, a health official said

Of the 193 cases, 154 were in Pune city, five inPimpri Chinchwad and 34 in cantonment and rural areas, headded

"The COVID-19 cases in PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad and ruralareas are 3782, 227 and 361 respectively. Of 4,370 cases, 2184patients have been discharged so far. There are 1,965 activecases in the hospitals," he informed.