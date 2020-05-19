Maha COVID-19 tally at 37,136 with 2,127 new cases; 76 deaths

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:17 IST
Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,136, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,325 with 76 patients dying, 43 of them in Mumbai, officials said. This was the third consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases.

The number of deaths during the day was also the highest so far, a health department official said. Earlier in the evening, health minister Rajesh Tope had put the number of new cases at 2,100 and total number cases at 37,158, with a record 1,202 being discharged.

Out of 76 deaths, 43 were reported in Mumbai, 15 from Thane city, six from Pune, three from Akola, two each from Navi Mumbai, Buldana and Nagpur, one each from Aurangabad, Dhule and Nashik. With 1,202 patients discharged, the tally of recovered patients stood at 9,639, the official said.

Of the total coronavirus cases and deaths recorded so far in the state, Mumbai alone accounts for 22,746 infections and 800 fatalities, he said. Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 3,846 cases and 202 deaths, he said, adding the entire Pune division has reported a total of 4,821 cases and 238 deaths.

The Thane division, which also consists of Mumbai city, has recorded 28,431 COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths. The Nashik division has recorded 1,312 cases and 85 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division which has reported 248 infections and five fatalities, the official said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad was 1,181 with 35 deaths. The Latur division has reported 145 cases and six deaths. The Akola division has reported 543 cases and 34 deaths due to COVID-19 till now.

Nagpur's tally was 409 cases and seven deaths, the official said. A total of 46 people from other states are currently receiving treatment in Maharashtra while 11 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The state has performed 2,93,998 tests so far of which 2,56,862 samples were negative and 37,136 tested positive. The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,765 and 15,178 health squads have completed surveillance of 63.29 lakh people.

3,86,192 people are currently under home quarantine and another 21,150 under institutional quarantine. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,136, new cases 2,127, deaths 1,325, discharged 1,202, active cases 26,164, people tested so far 2,93,998.

