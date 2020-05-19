Pb: 12 booked for spreading ‘misleading propaganda’ against union minister

Twelve people were booked for spreading “misleading propaganda” on social media against Union Minister Som Parkash, police said on Tuesday. Parkash, who is also the Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, alleged that the accused shot and circulated a video in which they raised slogans against him for “disappearring” during the curfew restrictions in the constituency, police said. The union minister of state for commerce and industry further said that his photo too was uploaded on the social media by the group, they said. According to police, the 12 accused were booked under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005 on Monday night.