17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

17 more test positive for COVID-19 in JharkhandPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:39 IST
Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 245, officials said
Six of the fresh cases were reported from Hazaribagh, three from Koderma and one person each tested positive in eight other districts, including Simdega, Ranchi and Loherdaga, according to officials
The state government did not issue the COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday.
ALSO READ
First special train with 1,200 migrants leaves from Punjab to Jharkhand
Jharkhand govt launches 3 schemes to spike man-days for MGNREGA to help returnee migrant workers
Pregnant women from hotspot zones to be screened for COVID-19 in Jharkhand
Migrant worker on way to Jharkhand dies in C'garh hospital
After Jharkhand, more special trains to be run for Bihar, WB people stranded in TN