Lockdown 4.0: Hry issues directions for strict implementation of MHA guidelines

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for the strict implementation of the Centre's guidelines during the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed resumption of economic and other activities with restrictions, except in containment zones. The guidelines issued by the home ministry will be strictly followed. The movement of individuals would remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential activities, a state government release said. People above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, it said. To ensure safety in offices and work places, employers should ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app, it said. Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and para medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances would be allowed without any restriction, the release said.

In addition, inter-state movement of all types of goods and cargo, including empty trucks would be allowed, it added. However, schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutes would remain closed during the lockdown period. Hotels, restaurants and other guest services would remain closed, however, restaurants would be allowed to run their kitchen for home delivery of food items. Canteens would be allowed to run at bus depots, railway stations and airports, it said.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars, auditorium halls etc. would also remain closed. Sports complexes and stadiums would be allowed to open, however, they would remain out of bounds for spectators.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious works, other gatherings and conferences would continue to remain prohibited. Similarly, all religious places and places of worship would remain closed to the people and religious meetings would be banned. It would be mandatory for people to wear face masks at all public and workplaces. Consumption of alcohol, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. would not be allowed in public places and spitting would be a punishable offense, it said.