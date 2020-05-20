Nearly 1,000 people to reach J-K by special train from Pune

Nearly 1,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir, including 500 students, are on board a 'Shramik Special' train which left Pune for Udhampur on Tuesday evening, an official spokesman said. This is the second 'Shramik Special' train to bring back Jammu and Kashmir residents stuck in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"As many as 50 student volunteers have been trained by local medicos in Pune to tackle any medical or other health issues on board during the 40-hour long journey from Pune to Udhampur," said Assistant Resident Commissioner Sheikh Zahoor, who is supervising evacuation of the stranded persons from Maharashtra. On May 14, around 1,000 people, including 400 students, were evacuated by a special train from Nagpur. A total of 2,000 people of the union territory have been evacuated from Maharashtra so far.