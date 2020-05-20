Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exodus of skilled migrant labourers badly hits MSMEs in Pune

As COVID-19 lockdown triggered the mass exodus of migrant labourers, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Pune have suffered badly, the owners of these businesses claimed.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 06:20 IST
Exodus of skilled migrant labourers badly hits MSMEs in Pune
The state government allowed operations of MSME industries from May 13 with 33 per cent workforce. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 lockdown triggered the mass exodus of migrant labourers, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Pune have suffered badly, the owners of these businesses claimed. "There are 11,000 MSMEs in Pimpri Chinchwad. Before the lockdown, there were 4.50 lakh workers employed here. Out of these 4.50 lakh workers, 3 lakh workers were from outside the state and the city. On the basis of reliable estimates, around 2 to 2.50 lakh workers have migrated back to their villages," Sandeep Belsare, Owner of Shree Engineering company and president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Industries Association told ANI.

"Many of the workers had taken payments of March and April and still they had left for their homes. We are planning to talk to the government officials to upskill the youth of the state to reduce our dependence on migrant workers from other states," he added. Belsare further said that the industries are resolutely following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"Beginning with May 13, the government has allowed us to operate our workshops at 33 per cent workforce. Around 7,000 industries have taken permission to operate from MIDC. MIDC has recommended a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which the industries are following to avoid COVID-19 spread," he said. Nisaar Sutar, Managing Director of Olive Group Of Companies (MNC) said, "65-75 per cent of our workforce were from outside Maharashtra. 50 per cent of workers have left for their homes, although we were providing them with help. Our business is down by 70 per cent and will remain so for 4-5 months."

Sandip Nilakh, Production head and Operation Incharge of Quadrogen India Private Limited said: "The migrant labourers were mostly skilled and many of them have left from here. Our products generally get exported so we maintain quality standards of a very high level. In view of our requirements, it has become very difficult for us to sustain our operations in the absence of skilled labour." One of the industrialists said: "I had 25 workers working with my company of which 23 were migrants and all of them have returned due to COVID19, now with two workers remaining, I can't start operations in my unit." (ANI)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japan defence ministry investigating potential hack of next-gen missile details -Asahi

Japans defence ministry is investigating a possible leak of details of a new state-of-the-art missile in a large-scale cyber attack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry suspects hacker...

NFL expects positive tests, focuses on proper response

As the NFL prepares for the eventual return of football activities and the start of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic, its chief medical officer is focused on responding properly when some players and staff inevitably test positive for...

Betway announces sponsorship of DreamHack Masters Spring

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring. A 300,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, Dream...

Michigan dams collapse, residents told to evacuate

Michigans county of Midland said on Tuesday two dams have collapsed due storm and heavy rains in the past few days and residents nearby were told to evacuate immediately. The Edenville Dam and Sanford Dam have failed. Residents of Edenville...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020