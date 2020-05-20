Sale of liquor allowed in Madhya Pradesh from today

During the extended phase of lockdown, the Madhya Pradesh government has allowed the sale of liquor to resume across the state from Wednesday. It has, however, ordered the shops to remain closed in Ujjain and Indore, among other cities and municipal corporations.

According to the state government, the liquor shops have also been ordered to remain closed in Bhopal, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Dewas Municipal corporations as well as in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi municipalities.

It is important to note that Indore is one of the worst affected districts by COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)