Vande Bharat flight arrives in Vijayawada with 145 passengers from London
An Air India repatriation flight carrying 145 passengers arrived at Vijayawada airport from London on Wednesday morning.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:58 IST
An Air India repatriation flight carrying 145 passengers arrived at Vijayawada airport from London on Wednesday morning. The special flight, commissioned under the Vande Bharat Mission, landed at Gannavaram airport here at 8 am.
Apart from immigration checks, screening tests for coronavirus were being performed. The passengers were only sent to their respective districts once they cleared the tests, Airport Director G Madhusudan Rao said.
"They will be kept in quarantine for the next 14 days. Paid quarantine facilities have been made available in the respective districts," Rao added. The Andhra Pradesh government is in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries, particularly the migrant workers in the Gulf.
These evacuations are being carried out as part of the central government's second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)
