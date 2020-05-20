Public buses resume with half occupancy on select routes in Punjab

Public bus services were resumed on select routes within Punjab on Tuesday, following the relaxations in the restrictions imposed in the fourth phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The buses are instructed to run with 50 per cent occupancy.

Authorities are taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Passengers are being screened before boarding the public buses in various cities of the state. Punjab was one of the first states to extend the lockdown till May 31.

There have been a total of 2002 positive cases in the state so far. (ANI)