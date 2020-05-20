Vegetable seller, his friend robbed of mobile phone and cash amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a vegetable seller and his friend while they were going to the Ghazipur Mandi, police said on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Kanhiya (22), Aman (20) and Abdul Rehman (25), all of them were previously involved in several cases of robbery, snatching or burglary, they said.

The accused looted mobile phones and cash from the vegetable seller and his friend near the Shanti Mukund Hospital on May 16. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said a case of robbery was registered at the Anand Vihar police station.

"During investigation, our team analysed the CCTV footage and one of the accused was identified. The team got information about the location where the three men were residing and raids were conducted," he said. The three accused persons were arrested and Rs 1,000 cash, two SIM cards and a stolen scooter were seized from their possession, Sharma added.