Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vegetable seller, his friend robbed of mobile phone and cash amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:49 IST
Vegetable seller, his friend robbed of mobile phone and cash amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a vegetable seller and his friend while they were going to the Ghazipur Mandi, police said on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Kanhiya (22), Aman (20) and Abdul Rehman (25), all of them were previously involved in several cases of robbery, snatching or burglary, they said.

The accused looted mobile phones and cash from the vegetable seller and his friend near the Shanti Mukund Hospital on May 16. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said a case of robbery was registered at the Anand Vihar police station.

"During investigation, our team analysed the CCTV footage and one of the accused was identified. The team got information about the location where the three men were residing and raids were conducted," he said. The three accused persons were arrested and Rs 1,000 cash, two SIM cards and a stolen scooter were seized from their possession, Sharma added.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Preacher who claimed Christians immune to virus appears in Myanmar court

A preacher who said Christians were immune to the coronavirus and then contracted it himself appeared in a Myanmar court on Wednesday to face charges over organising services in defiance of a ban on gatherings. David Lah, a Canadian citizen...

COVID-19: Hospitals in PoK get used PPE kits, masks with 'paan' stains

Poor healthcare facilities in Pakistan were once again exposed when authorities at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad complained of receiving personal protective equipment PPEs which were already used, with s...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Spaniards ordered to wear masksSpain has made it compulsory for all citizens, including children over six, to wear masks in public spaces as one of Europes strictest lockdowns grad...

'325 special trains ferried migrants from Maha to home states'

A total of 325 special trains have left Maharashtra so far ferrying stranded migrants to their native states, NCP leader and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. He also said that 60 more such special trains will depart from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020