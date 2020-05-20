Vegetable seller killed in Ludhiana

A 35-year-old vegetable seller was allegedly stabbed to death by three unidentified men in Chander Nagar here on Wednesday, police said. Ramu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was stopped by three assailants when he was going to the market to buy vegetables on a bicycle in the morning, they said.

Attackers demanded money from him, police said, adding they stabbed him to death upon his refusal to pay. Station House Officer, Haibowal police station, Mohan Lal said they are trying to get the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the attackers.