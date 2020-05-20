Left Menu
Rishikesh Municipal Corporation prepares DPR for beautification of Triveni ghat

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:18 IST
The Rishikesh Municipal Corporation has prepared a detailed project report for the beautification of the ancient Triveni ghat on the banks of the Ganga here on the lines of the famous ghats of Varanasi and Allahabad. The DPR for the beautification of Triveni ghat has been prepared and will soon be sent to Namami Gange authorities for their approval and sanction of funds under the project, Rishikesh Municipal Commissioner Narendra Singh Quiriyal told PTI. World-class facilities will be created on the Triveni ghat to attract tourists to Rishikesh which is considered the gateway to the chardham yatra, Quiriyal said.

The DPR worth Rs 4.52 crore focuses on cleanliness of the river as much as on its modernisation and beautification to improve the quality of its water, he said. A team of municipal corporation officials visited the Ganga ghats of Varanasi and Allahabad to study the extensive beautification work undertaken there before preparing the DPR for the Triveni ghat, the official said.

