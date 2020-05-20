Cabinet approves allocation of foodgrains to 8 crore migrants/stranded migrants

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for allocation of foodgrains from Central Pool to approximately 8 crore migrants / stranded migrants @ 5 kg per person per month (May and June 2020) for two months free of cost.

It would entail an estimated food subsidy of about Rs.2,982.27 crore. Further, the expenditure towards intra-state transportation and handling charges and dealer's margin / additional dealer margin will account for about 127.25 crores which will be borne fully by Central Government. Accordingly, the total subsidy from the Government of India is estimated at about Rs.3,109.52 crore.

The allocation will ease the hardships faced by migrant / stranded migrants due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)