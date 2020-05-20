Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, total cases 173

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:14 IST
4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, total cases 173

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of cases in the state to 173, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. He said the four persons who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently returned from Chennai and are now under treatment.

"850 samples have been tested for #COVID19 today and among them 4 persons found positive," Deb tweeted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday claimed that the state has the highest recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country.

Tripuras recovery rate is 68.83 per cent while the national average recovery rate is 39 per cent, he claimed. "India's national average for COVID-19 recovery rate is 39%... while in Tripura it is 68.63 per cent. Our state is placed highest in the country for recovery of COVID-19 patients", he said.

Of the 173 COVID-19 cases in Tripura, 116 people have recovered. The minister said Tripura so far has not reported any COVID-19 death. Three BSF battalions located in Dhalai district have reported 160 COVID-19 cases, he said.

Nath also claimed that said the rate of testing of samples is also highest in Tripura compared to other northeastern states. "In Tripura 3,773 samples per million is being tested which is highest among the northeastern states", he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura received five ventilators, 1,050 PCR kits and 10 thousand triple-layered masks and 10,000 pair of gloves from Tata Trust on Tuesday. The minister said the state government has decided to set up a new 1,000 bed COVID facility centre in Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Park at Hapania here.

There are covid care facility centres in all the eight districts of the state..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus behaving differently in China's northeast clusters, expert says

The novel coronavirus is behaving differently in patients in northeast China who have contracted it recently compared with early cases, indicating it is changing as it spreads, a prominent doctor said.China, which has largely brought the vi...

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England ...

Nine test positive in Uttarakhand for COVID-19, tally rises to 120

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. The latest cases were reported from Uttarkashi 1, Haridwar 1, Udham Singh Nagar 4, Almora 1 and Nainital 2 districts, a state heal...

Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

From measures to deal with cyber bullying and stalking to digital rights, freedom and responsibilities, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has come up with a cyber safety manual for students from class 9 to 12 to ensure developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020