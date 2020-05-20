Left Menu
Cabinet gives ex post facto nod to law for specified domicile criterion for employment in J-K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:05 IST


The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave ex post facto approval to a law on specified domicile criterion for employment in the public sector in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex post facto approval for the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” an official statement said.

This order has further modified the applicability of domicile conditions to all levels of jobs in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act (Act No. XVI of 2010), it said. "This Order would apply the specified domicile criterion for employment to all posts in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir," the statement said, without mentioning further details.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 was notified by the Home Ministry on April 3. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Monday issued new rules allowing people belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside their communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants and displaced people to get domicile.

Children of the people in these categories can now also get jobs in Jammu and Kashmir as they will be entitled to rights after they are granted domicile, according to the Jammu and Kashmir grant of domicile certificate (procedure) rules, 2020..

