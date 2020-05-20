Thane: Minister takes stock of monsoon preparedness, COVID-19

Thane: Minister takes stock of monsoon preparedness, COVID-19PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:17 IST
Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took stock of the monsoon preparedness as well as the COVID-19 situation in the district. In a meeting held with the officials, he instructed them to set up a system for proper coordination to avoid any mishaps during the monsoon.
Shinde touched upon various rain-related issues like flooding and dilapidated buildings. In a video message posted after the meeting, Shinde said, "I have asked the officials to have proper coordination during this monsoon to avoid mishaps." The senior Shiv Sena leader said he also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district till Tuesday night stood at 4,169. The number of deaths due to the infection till last night was 128, officials said. Meanwhile, BJP's Thane city chief and the MLA Niranjan Davkhare alleged that the state government was trying to cover up its failure in combating the coronavirus pandemic by transferring senior officials.
He said two Additional Commissioners of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were transferred abruptly late Tuesday night..
