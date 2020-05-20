Left Menu
Over 1 lakh migrants sent home by 75 spl trains; "Zero contribution" by Centre: Telangana Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:13 IST
The Telangana government has so far deployed 75 special trains and ferried more than one lakh people, spending over Rs six crore, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said and alleged the Centre made zero contribution for it. In a tweet, Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said: As a responsible Govt, Telangana has so far run 75 trains; shramik specials, ferrying one lakh plus people to various states." State has paid over Rs 6 Cr to Railways & not charged even a single Paisa to workers. Food & water included... Zero contribution from GoI; strange but a fact, Rama Rao, also the Working President of ruling TRS, maintained.

His charge comes days after Chandrasekhar Rao mounted a strong attack on the Centre over the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and accused it of treating states like 'beggars' by linking rise in borrowing limits to certain conditions. The Centre has said it was bearing 85 per cent of the cost of running the special trains to ferry migrant workers and as of Tuesday more than 1,600 Shramik specials had been operated carrying over 21.5 lakh people.

