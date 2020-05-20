COVID-19: Four more test positive in Latur; tally rises to 65

COVID-19: Four more test positive in Latur; tally rises to 65PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:16 IST
Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday, taking the tally here to 65, an official said. At least four patients, one each from Khandali (Ahmadpur tehsil), Jalkot, Udgir and Borgaon village in Latur tehsil had contracted the deadly infection, the health official said.
As per the official data, the district's COVID-19 count now stands at 65, which includes two deaths reported in Udgir. Of the four new cases, one patient from Khandali and another from Borgaon had travelled from Mumbai three days ago, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Latur
- Udgir
- Ahmadpur tehsil
- Jalkot
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital
Maharashtra reports 841 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths: Latest count 15,525 and death toll 617: Health department official.
UP: Over 4,600 workers arrive from Maharashtra, Gujarat
Over 1,000 workers arrive Lucknow from Maharashtra in special train
UP: Over 2,000 workers arrive from Maharashtra, Gujarat