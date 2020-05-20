Delhi govt lunches exercise to define its own COVID-19 'Red' zone

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:56 IST
The entire national capital may not remain under 'Red' zone as the Delhi government has launched an exercise to define its own "Red, Orange and Green zones" -- marking of areas based on COVID-19 case load, sources said. Earlier this week, the Centre gave power to states and union territories to define their own zones, but said it should be done after taking into consideration parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Delhi health department has started work to demarcate 'Red, Orange and Green' zones based on the number of the novel coronavirus infections in particular areas. "The government has launched the process to delineate all three zones. The exercise will soon be completed," a source said.

The Delhi government had demanded that the entire city may not be declared as 'Red' zone and instead COVID-19 cases be categorised by municipal wards and not by districts. All 11 districts of the city are currently in 'Red' zone according to the Union health ministry's recent classification parameters, which has made life difficult for Delhiites due to greater restrictions on activities as compared to 'Orange' and 'Green' zones.

"The exercise will be done either based on ward level or containment zones," the source said. Delhi is a small city area wise in comparison to other states and it cannot entirely be declared as 'Red' zone as it has only 11 districts, an official said.

On Wednesday, the coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

