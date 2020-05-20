Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 arrested for lifting sand from Yamuna river

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:01 IST
4 arrested for lifting sand from Yamuna river

Four men were arrested for allegedly lifting sand from Yamuna river in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gaurav (23), a resident of Chirag Delhi, Sandeep (37), a resident of Hiranki, Sanjeev (28), a resident of Tajpur Kalan and Binay (20), a resident of Bihar, they said. "On Monday, police received information about illegal sand mining from the Yamuna area. Police reached the spot and found a JCB machine loading the tractor-trailers with sand. The accused were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The police have also seized the JCB machine, two tractor-trailers, one motorcycle and a car.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Zoey Deutch reveals she battled coronavirus for a month

Actor Zoey Deutch has revealed that she contracted coronavirus before the lockdown began and said she is doing okay now. The Politician star admitted that she felt guilty for recovering from COVID-19 infection, which continues to wreak havo...

Israel court orders Netanyahu to appear for opening of trial

An Israeli court on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday. Netanyahus attorneys had asked the court for an exemption from appearing for the opening of proc...

India to allow some domestic flights from May 25 - minister

India will allow airlines to begin some domestic flights from May 25, its civil aviation minister said on Wednesday, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Do...

Cabinet approves additional funding of Rs 3 lakh cr for MSMEs, MUDRA borrowers through ECLG Scheme

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved to enable additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020