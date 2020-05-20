4 arrested for lifting sand from Yamuna river

4 arrested for lifting sand from Yamuna riverPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:01 IST
Four men were arrested for allegedly lifting sand from Yamuna river in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Gaurav (23), a resident of Chirag Delhi, Sandeep (37), a resident of Hiranki, Sanjeev (28), a resident of Tajpur Kalan and Binay (20), a resident of Bihar, they said. "On Monday, police received information about illegal sand mining from the Yamuna area. Police reached the spot and found a JCB machine loading the tractor-trailers with sand. The accused were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said. One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The police have also seized the JCB machine, two tractor-trailers, one motorcycle and a car.
