Permission given for 206 more trains which will come in next 48 hours: UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:47 IST
Permission given for 206 more trains which will come in next 48 hours: UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi. Image Credit: ANI

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday informed that permission for 206 more trains has been given which will come in the next 48 hours. "Till today, total 838 Shramik trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh or will come by evening. Permission for 206 more trains has been given which will come in the next 48 hours. Arrangements of total 1,044 trains have been done till now," said Awasthi.

The state has reported 23 more COVID-19 cases out of 1,485 samples tested for coronavirus, said King George's Medical University today morning. "1485 samples tested yesterday in our Microbiology department, resulted in 23 COVID-19 positive cases," said the KGMU.

The cases were mainly from Lucknow, Muradabad and Unnao regions. (ANI)

