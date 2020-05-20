4 militant associates of LeT held in J&K’s Budgam

4 militant associates of LeT held in J&K’s BudgamPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:49 IST
Four militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said. Acting on inputs, security forces arrested Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Mudasir Ahmad Lone, Younis Waza -- all residents of Budran -- and Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Poshkar Khag, a police spokesperson said.
Incriminating materials, arms, including a pistol, a grenade, and huge cache of ammunition were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said. As per the police records, they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of the LeT operating in the area, besides other unlawful activities, according to the spokesman.
A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Budgam
- LashkareToiba
- Poshkar Khag
ALSO READ
Col Sharma killed in Kashmir anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur
Col Sharma killed in Kashmir anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur
Major killed in Kashmir operation cremated
Army officers killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns
Army officers killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns