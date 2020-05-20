Maha: Nashik records 16 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 855

At least 16 people from Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Nashik district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the case count to 855 here on Wednesday, an official said. As per a release issued by the district authorities, test reports of 16 persons from Malegaon had come out positive on Wednesday, rising the tally to 855 in Nashik district.

Malegaon has reported 665 cases so far, followed by 48 from Nashik city, 111 from other parts of the district and 31 residents of other districts who were treated here, the official said. Of the 855 patients, 601 had recovered from the deadly infection and 42 had succumbed to it, he added.

Meanwhile, 72 suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district on Wednesday, the official said..